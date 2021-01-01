BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

BYSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of BeyondSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of BeyondSpring from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in BeyondSpring by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BeyondSpring by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BeyondSpring by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in BeyondSpring by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 13,635 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36,172 shares in the last quarter. 7.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BYSI traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.20. 389,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,464. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. BeyondSpring has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. On average, research analysts expect that BeyondSpring will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

