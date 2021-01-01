BEST (NYSE:BEST) Trading Up 5.4%

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) shares were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 4,384,276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 2,169,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

A number of analysts have commented on BEST shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of BEST from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BEST from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.80 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

The stock has a market cap of $800.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. BEST had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BEST Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEST. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BEST by 4.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of BEST by 42.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of BEST by 28.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in BEST by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in BEST during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

BEST Company Profile (NYSE:BEST)

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

