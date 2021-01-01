BEST (NYSE:BEST) Trading Up 5.4%

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) shares were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 4,384,276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 2,169,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.
A number of analysts have commented on BEST shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of BEST from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BEST from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.80 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.
The stock has a market cap of $800.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEST. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BEST by 4.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of BEST by 42.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of BEST by 28.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in BEST by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in BEST during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.
BEST Company Profile (NYSE:BEST)
BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.
