Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) Receives GBX 3,364.09 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,364.09 ($43.95).

Several research analysts have weighed in on BWY shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,330 ($43.51) target price on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 2,940 ($38.41) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Get Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) alerts:

BWY stock traded down GBX 85 ($1.11) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,955 ($38.61). The company had a trading volume of 120,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,845. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,932.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,610.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of £3.64 billion and a PE ratio of 18.93. Bellway p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 1,735.50 ($22.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,336 ($56.65).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.09%.

In other news, insider Keith Adey sold 4,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,835 ($37.04), for a total transaction of £121,054.50 ($158,158.48). Also, insider Paul Hampden Smith purchased 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,313 ($30.22) per share, for a total transaction of £49,752.63 ($65,002.13).

About Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.