Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.60. Becton, Dickinson and reported earnings of $2.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full-year earnings of $12.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $12.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.92 to $14.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.50.

BDX traded up $3.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $250.22. 697,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,110. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.14. The company has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 18.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 10.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 165,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,406,000 after buying an additional 15,838 shares during the last quarter. III Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $3,536,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $749,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

