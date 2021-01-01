Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 219 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY opened at $96.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.47. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

