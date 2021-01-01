BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €73.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) received a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BAS. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €62.38 ($73.38).

ETR:BAS opened at €64.72 ($76.14) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is €61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is €53.82. BASF SE has a 12-month low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 12-month high of €68.49 ($80.58).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

