Bank of Stockton Purchases 1,072 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Bank of Stockton boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up 3.4% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $8,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,005,000 after buying an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter.

IJK opened at $72.22 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $73.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.16.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

