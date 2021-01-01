Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Trading Up 6.8%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)’s share price was up 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.60 and last traded at $23.56. Approximately 4,461,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 4,034,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLDP shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average is $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.06 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. Analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirova bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,045,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,962,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,634,000 after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,727,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,607,000 after purchasing an additional 774,921 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,559,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,067,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,078,000 after purchasing an additional 108,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

