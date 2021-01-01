Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Trading Up 2.6%

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) was up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 294 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 16,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Babcock International Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

