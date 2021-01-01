B. Riley Increases IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target to $26.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IMAX. ValuEngine upgraded IMAX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded IMAX from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barrington Research upped their price target on IMAX from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on IMAX from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.50.
Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. IMAX has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.17.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IMAX by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX in the second quarter worth $117,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in IMAX in the second quarter worth $141,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in IMAX by 8.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX in the second quarter worth $174,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About IMAX
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.
