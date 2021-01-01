B. Riley Increases IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target to $26.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IMAX. ValuEngine upgraded IMAX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded IMAX from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barrington Research upped their price target on IMAX from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on IMAX from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

Get IMAX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. IMAX has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.17.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.45). IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that IMAX will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IMAX by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX in the second quarter worth $117,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in IMAX in the second quarter worth $141,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in IMAX by 8.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX in the second quarter worth $174,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.