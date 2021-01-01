B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Shares Gap Down to $2.87

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.87, but opened at $2.35. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 868 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut B.O.S. Better Online Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th.

Get B.O.S. Better Online Solutions alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $9.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.77.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 4.73%.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC)

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions segment offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.