AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Stock Price Up 33.2%

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)’s stock price rose 33.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 3,251,764 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 841% from the average daily volume of 345,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AzurRx BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.35). Analysts forecast that AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.18% of AzurRx BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX)

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The company's therapeutic products are administered to patients as oral non-systemic biologics. Its lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients.

