Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) Receives $110.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.20, for a total value of $9,623,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,733,901. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $153,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,756 shares in the company, valued at $57,938,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,855,795 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 24.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 31.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise stock traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $122.53. 353,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,084. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -185.65 and a beta of 0.67. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $134.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $166.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.28 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

