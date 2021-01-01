AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 886.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $43,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $59,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 483.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

