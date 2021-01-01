Avalara’s (AVLR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their buy rating on shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Avalara from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Avalara from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avalara from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.94.

Get Avalara alerts:

AVLR stock opened at $164.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.64 and a beta of 0.75. Avalara has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $184.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.43 and its 200-day moving average is $142.14.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Avalara will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, Director William Ingram sold 11,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.25, for a total value of $1,915,514.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,058. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 717,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,917,076.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,995 shares of company stock valued at $52,492,242 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 128.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Avalara during the first quarter valued at $3,424,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avalara by 78.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Avalara during the second quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 11.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Read More: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.