Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to report sales of $2.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.46 billion. Autoliv reported sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year sales of $7.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.56 billion to $9.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Pareto Securities raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Autoliv in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

Shares of ALV traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.10. The company had a trading volume of 297,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,271. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $38.16 and a 52 week high of $95.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.10.

In other Autoliv news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $88,640.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $152,105.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $258,868.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,916,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $185,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,746 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 108.6% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,685,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,728,000 after acquiring an additional 877,575 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth $15,534,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 239.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 196,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,328,000 after acquiring an additional 138,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 11.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,202,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,568,000 after acquiring an additional 125,262 shares in the last quarter. 35.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

