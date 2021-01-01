Aurora Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Aurora token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Indodax, Kucoin and Bitinka. Aurora has a market cap of $16.45 million and approximately $766,390.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aurora has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00039588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.69 or 0.00296044 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00015473 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00026063 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.24 or 0.02036185 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,758,120,059 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Indodax, Kucoin and Bitinka. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

