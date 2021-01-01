Aurora (AOA) Achieves Market Cap of $15.98 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Aurora token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Indodax, CoinEgg and Bitinka. During the last week, Aurora has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Aurora has a total market cap of $15.98 million and $533,038.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aurora alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00041112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.00302040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00017159 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00028617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.63 or 0.01985251 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora (AOA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,758,120,059 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, CoinEgg, Kucoin and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.