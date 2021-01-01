August J. Troendle Sells 19,930 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 19,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $2,790,399.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,937,086.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $139.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.64. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 354.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEDP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Truist upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

