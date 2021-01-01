Auctus (AUC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.39 Million

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $10,009.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Auctus has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Auctus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000370 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00040561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.79 or 0.00302775 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017703 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00028987 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $580.23 or 0.01978704 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,245,110 tokens. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

