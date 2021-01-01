Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (AJG.L) (LON:AJG) Trading 1.4% Higher

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (AJG.L) (LON:AJG)’s stock price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 298 ($3.89) and last traded at GBX 290 ($3.79). Approximately 70,476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 43,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 286 ($3.74).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 280.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 244.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were given a GBX 2.17 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 26th.

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited aims to achieve long term capital growth through investment wholly or mainly in listed Japanese equities. The Company may invest up to 100% of its gross assets in companies quoted on any Japanese stock exchange, including the Tokyo Stock Exchange categorized as First Section, Second Section, JASDAQ, Mothers and Tokyo PRO, or the regional stock exchanges of Fukuoka, Nagoya, Sapporo and Osaka Securities Exchange.

