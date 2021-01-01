Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Atlanticus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLC opened at $24.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Atlanticus has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $29.90.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The credit services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.03 million during the quarter. Atlanticus had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 348.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Atlanticus during the second quarter valued at $283,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlanticus by 26.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Atlanticus during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlanticus during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Atlanticus during the second quarter valued at $105,000. 16.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

