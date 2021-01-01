Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Receives $25.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ASBFY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Investec raised shares of Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.71.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.