Arne M. Sorenson Sells 100,000 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at $97,849,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $131.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 248.91 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.21 and a 200-day moving average of $102.90. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $152.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth $35,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 378.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

