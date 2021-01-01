Arionum Achieves Market Capitalization of $46,591.20 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 48.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Arionum has traded down 59.5% against the US dollar. Arionum has a market capitalization of $46,591.20 and approximately $285.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,283.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $732.15 or 0.02500221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.31 or 0.00431355 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $343.10 or 0.01171651 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.74 or 0.00528440 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.93 or 0.00211503 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00019462 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

