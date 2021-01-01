Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)’s stock price was down 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.10 and last traded at $13.23. Approximately 1,776,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,201,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FUV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Aegis increased their target price on Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcimoto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The stock has a market cap of $437.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 2.96.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 645.68%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcimoto news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $63,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 481,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,578.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $437,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUV. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $840,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcimoto by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcimoto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $753,000. Institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

