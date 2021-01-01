Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s stock price rose 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.18 and last traded at $43.92. Approximately 400,012 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 459,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.54.

ARCH has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Arch Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.90. The company has a market cap of $662.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The energy company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.29). Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $382.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post -7.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 8,292.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 38,644 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 16.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 86.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 22,430 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 81.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 109,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 3.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,237 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

Arch Resources Company Profile (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.