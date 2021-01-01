Aragon (ANT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13.44 Million

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last week, Aragon has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.08 or 0.00010510 BTC on exchanges. Aragon has a market cap of $122.18 million and $13.44 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00039055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.82 or 0.00295813 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00015139 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00025927 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.83 or 0.02033573 BTC.

About Aragon

ANT is a token. It launched on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aragon’s official website is aragon.org . Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

