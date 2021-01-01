AQR Capital Management LLC Takes Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 51,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 556,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 365,607 shares during the last quarter. Sandell Asset Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 315,612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 199,279 shares during the last quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 404.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,016,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

AXL has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $8.34 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.90. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

