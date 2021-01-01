AQR Capital Management LLC Takes $285,000 Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Titan Machinery as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 288.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 36,349 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 315,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 51,943 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 162,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 33,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 202,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $440.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.26. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 5.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TITN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

In other news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 53,700 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $1,079,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,250,288.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

