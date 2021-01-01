AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 5,008 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 53.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,008 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Innospec by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Innospec by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Innospec by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Innospec by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Innospec during the 2nd quarter worth $6,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $90.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.71. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89 and a beta of 1.34. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.71 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $265.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IOSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.