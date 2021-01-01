AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,107 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMAX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 155,601 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,819,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,194,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,568,000 after purchasing an additional 79,585 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in RE/MAX during the third quarter worth approximately $2,207,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in RE/MAX during the second quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RE/MAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of RMAX opened at $36.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $674.18 million, a PE ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.58. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.62 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 39.78%. RE/MAX’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

RE/MAX Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

