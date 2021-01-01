AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Barnes Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Barnes Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

B has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

B opened at $50.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $68.60.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.55 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.94%.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

