AQR Capital Management LLC Has $323,000 Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 85.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,639,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,729,417,000 after acquiring an additional 47,455 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,169,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,401,150,000 after acquiring an additional 917,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,049,908,000 after acquiring an additional 80,854 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $738,573,000 after buying an additional 133,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,192,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,070,000 after buying an additional 182,265 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.93, for a total transaction of $10,498,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.60, for a total value of $10,205,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,148 shares of company stock valued at $61,953,434 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $484.00 to $668.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $563.63.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $618.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $200.06 and a one year high of $673.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $594.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.81.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

