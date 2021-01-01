AQR Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Neoleukin Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.2% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,862,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,355,000 after acquiring an additional 326,247 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $3,458,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 158.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 117,859 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 695.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 128,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 112,451 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 415.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 94,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NLTX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Neoleukin Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NLTX opened at $14.10 on Friday. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $591.28 million, a PE ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average of $12.48.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

