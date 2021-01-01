Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) Shares Up 6.5%

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) shot up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.46. 163,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 497,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Aptorum Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptorum Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, particularly infectious diseases and cancers. Its pipeline through the establishment of drug discovery platforms enable the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptorum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptorum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.