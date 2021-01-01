Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAPL. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.35.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $132.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.15. Apple has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $138.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,471 shares of company stock valued at $35,870,235 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 43,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,771 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 287.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 18,268 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 13,559 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 18,243 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.