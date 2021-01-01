Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Trading Up 5%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)’s stock price was up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $163.62 and last traded at $161.50. Approximately 808,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,068,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.81.

Several research analysts recently commented on APPN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Appian from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Appian from $52.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.71 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.81.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.94, for a total value of $1,383,269.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,044.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $11,095,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,697 shares of company stock valued at $58,274,461 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Appian by 396.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 370,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,512,000 after buying an additional 296,014 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Appian by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,396,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,084,000 after purchasing an additional 253,752 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Appian by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,333,000 after acquiring an additional 153,987 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,454,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after acquiring an additional 98,240 shares during the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

