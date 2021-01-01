AppCoins (APPC) Market Cap Hits $6.83 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One AppCoins token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. AppCoins has a market cap of $6.83 million and approximately $474,044.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00040442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.73 or 0.00299851 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00016947 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00027934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.36 or 0.01980192 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

APPC is a token. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,203,092 tokens. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.