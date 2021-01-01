API3 Price Tops $1.81 on Major Exchanges (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. API3 has a market capitalization of $25.01 million and approximately $10.17 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 token can currently be bought for $1.81 or 0.00006149 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, API3 has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00028273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00128685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.11 or 0.00555307 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00167291 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00300528 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018630 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00049293 BTC.

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official website for API3 is api3.org . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3

API3 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

