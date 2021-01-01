Apex Technology Acquisition (OTCMKTS:APXTU) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:APXTU) shares traded down 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.13. 1,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 30,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14.

Get Apex Technology Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APXTU. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Apex Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth $574,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Apex Technology Acquisition by 27.6% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Apex Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,170,000.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Apex Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apex Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.