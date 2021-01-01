Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.28

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.28 and last traded at $56.57, with a volume of 3687 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.95.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APLS. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average of $35.57.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $172,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,083,079 shares in the company, valued at $37,322,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $28,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,469 shares of company stock valued at $6,334,910 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 300.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

