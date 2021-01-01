AO World plc (AO.L) (LON:AO) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $219.00

AO World plc (AO.L) (LON:AO) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.00 and traded as low as $212.50. AO World plc (AO.L) shares last traded at $219.00, with a volume of 796,274 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of AO World plc (AO.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Get AO World plc (AO.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 222.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 194.99.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for AO World plc (AO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World plc (AO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.