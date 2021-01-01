Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Trading 0.1% Higher

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.84 and last traded at $19.70. 842 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.38.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

