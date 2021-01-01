Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Trading 0.1% Higher

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.84 and last traded at $19.70. 842 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.38.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?
Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.