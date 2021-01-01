Antiample 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $230.00 (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 31st. Antiample has a total market capitalization of $512,219.01 and approximately $230.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Antiample token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Antiample has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00031018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00129840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.44 or 0.00562232 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00160632 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00304835 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00081380 BTC.

Antiample Profile

Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 tokens. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

Antiample Token Trading

Antiample can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antiample should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Antiample using one of the exchanges listed above.

