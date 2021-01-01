AnimalGo Price Reaches $0.0121 (GOM2)

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 1st. One AnimalGo token can currently be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AnimalGo has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. AnimalGo has a market capitalization of $11.66 million and approximately $650,335.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00040432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.00301411 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00017142 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00026949 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $578.30 or 0.02001467 BTC.

About AnimalGo

AnimalGo is a token. Its launch date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 tokens. AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net . AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io

AnimalGo Token Trading

AnimalGo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnimalGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AnimalGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

