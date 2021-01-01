AnimalGo Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $650,335.00 (GOM2)

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, AnimalGo has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. AnimalGo has a market cap of $11.66 million and $650,335.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnimalGo token can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00040432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.00301411 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00017142 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00026949 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $578.30 or 0.02001467 BTC.

AnimalGo Profile

AnimalGo (CRYPTO:GOM2) is a token. It launched on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 tokens. AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net . The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io

AnimalGo Token Trading

AnimalGo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using U.S. dollars.

