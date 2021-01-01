Analyzing Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) and Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF)

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) and Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.0% of Watford shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Watford shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Watford and Atlas Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Watford $687.36 million 1.00 $62.54 million $2.00 17.30 Atlas Financial $120.60 million 0.01 -$20.43 million N/A N/A

Watford has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Watford and Atlas Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Watford 0 3 0 0 2.00 Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Watford currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 39.31%. Given Watford’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Watford is more favorable than Atlas Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Watford and Atlas Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Watford N/A -10.77% -2.42% Atlas Financial N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Watford has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Financial has a beta of 3.06, suggesting that its share price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Watford beats Atlas Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Atlas Financial Company Profile

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. It focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos. The company distributes its insurance products through a network of retail independent agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

