Analyzing Celadon Group (OTCMKTS:CGIPQ) and U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX)

Celadon Group (OTCMKTS:CGIPQ) and U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Celadon Group and U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celadon Group N/A N/A N/A U.S. Xpress Enterprises -0.62% -0.86% -0.17%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Celadon Group and U.S. Xpress Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celadon Group 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Xpress Enterprises 1 1 3 0 2.40

U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a consensus target price of $10.40, indicating a potential upside of 52.05%. Given U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe U.S. Xpress Enterprises is more favorable than Celadon Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Celadon Group and U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celadon Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A U.S. Xpress Enterprises $1.71 billion 0.20 -$3.65 million $0.12 57.00

Celadon Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

Volatility & Risk

Celadon Group has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.4% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Celadon Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

U.S. Xpress Enterprises beats Celadon Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Celadon Group Company Profile

Celadon Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides transportation services between the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, Asset-Light, and Equipment Leasing and Services. The Asset-Based segment offers dry van, refrigerated, and flatbed services; cross-border services between the United States and each of Mexico and Canada; intra-Mexico and intra-Canada services; contract services; regional and specialized short haul services; and rail intermodal services. The Asset-Light segment provides freight brokerage, warehousing, less-than truckload consolidation, and supply chain logistics services. The Equipment Leasing and Services segment offers tractor and trailer sales and leasing services, as well as insurance, maintenance, and other ancillary services primarily to the independent contractors and other trucking fleets. The company transports various types of freight, including tobacco, consumer goods, automotive parts, various home products and fixtures, lawn tractors and assorted equipment, light bulbs, and various parts for engines. Celadon Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. On December 8, 2019, Celadon Group, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services. The company offers customers a portfolio of services using its truckload fleet and third-party carriers through its non-asset-based truck brokerage network. As of December 31, 2019, its fleet consisted of approximately 6,900 tractors and 15,500 trailers, including 2,000 tractors provided by independent contractors. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

