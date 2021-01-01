Analyzing Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) & Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) and Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cambium Networks has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Blonder Tongue Laboratories and Cambium Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blonder Tongue Laboratories -52.07% -180.97% -54.66% Cambium Networks 2.70% 21.92% 5.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and Cambium Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blonder Tongue Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A Cambium Networks 0 0 6 0 3.00

Cambium Networks has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.66%. Given Cambium Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cambium Networks is more favorable than Blonder Tongue Laboratories.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blonder Tongue Laboratories and Cambium Networks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blonder Tongue Laboratories $19.84 million 0.68 -$740,000.00 N/A N/A Cambium Networks $267.03 million 2.41 -$17.60 million ($0.31) -80.90

Blonder Tongue Laboratories has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cambium Networks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.1% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Cambium Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.4% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.7% of Cambium Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cambium Networks beats Blonder Tongue Laboratories on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blonder Tongue Laboratories

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc., a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos. In addition, the company offers analog video headend products, such as pre-fabricated head ends to accommodate analog TV systems, modulators, demodulators, and processors for system operators for signal acquisition, processing, and manipulation to create an analog channel lineup for further transmission. Further, it provides hybrid-fiber coax distribution products comprising broadband amplifiers, directional taps, splitters, and wall outlets for coax distribution and fiber optic transmitters, receivers, and couplers. Additionally, the company offers Android-based IPTV set top boxes; cable modem termination systems and cable modems to deliver data, video, and voice-over-coaxial in hospitality, multi-dwelling units, and college campuses; and test instruments, contract manufacturing and technical services, reception products, and miscellaneous products and services. It serves TV broadcasters, cable system operators, and lodging/hospitality video and high-speed Internet system operators, as well as commercial/institutional/enterprise system operators, including, correctional facilities, sports stadiums, and airport terminals through its sales force and distributors. Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Old Bridge, New Jersey.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at 2 gigabytes per second. Its cnPilot and Xirrus Wi-Fi solution provides distributed access to individual users in indoor settings, such as office complexes, and outdoor settings, such as athletic stadiums; cnReach solutions offer narrow-band connectivity for sensors and devices; embedded proprietary RF technology and software enables automated optimization of data flow at the outermost points in the network; and cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution provides the interface between wireless and wired networks. The company serves medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises, and government agencies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was formerly known as Vector Cambium Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. and changed its name to Cambium Networks Corporation in 2018. Cambium Networks Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

